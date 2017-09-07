Utah State men’s basketball announces full non-conference slate

The Utah State men’s basketball team announced its full non-conference schedule today, a slate which will feature six home games and an exhibition along with seven away/neutral site games.

The Aggies will kick off their season Nov. 3 with an exhibition game against Great Falls, followed by a trip to Ogden to face off against in-state rival Weber State Nov. 11.

Utah State will compete for the first time in the Phil Knight PK80 tournament, where they will have an opportunity to match up with last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash. on Nov. 18.

Participating in the non-bracketed portion of the tournament, the Aggies will also go up against Portland State Nov. 20, then play a pair of neutral-site games in Nashville, Tenn. against Northeastern on Nov. 24, and New Hampshire Nov. 25.

Utah State will also participate in this year’s Mountain West/Missouri Valley Conference Challenge, traveling to Valparaiso, Ind. to go up against Valparaiso Nov. 28.

The Aggies will play two games against in-state teams in early December when BYU travels to Logan Dec. 2 for the first time since 2014, followed by a matchup against Utah Dec. 9 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City as part of the annual Beehive Classic.

Utah State will also host former Big West Conference rival UC Irvine in Logan Dec. 6. The Anteaters were last season’s Big West Conference regular season champion, after recording a 12-4 record against conference opponents.

Pre-season play will conclude for the Aggies Dec. 20th when they host Youngstown State. They begin Mountain West Conference competition Dec. 27 against San Jose State in Logan.

Start times and television for out of conference games have yet to be announced. The full 2017-18 schedule can be found at utahstateaggies.com.

11.3.17 – Great Falls (ex.)

11.10.17 – @Weber State

11.13.17 – Montana State

11.15.17 – Mississippi Valley State

11.18.17 – @Gonzaga

11.20.17 – @Portland State

11.24.17 – Northeastern (in Nashville, Tenn.)

11.25.17 – New Hampshire (in Nashville, Tenn.)

11.28.17 – @Valparaiso

12.2.17 – BYU

12.6.17 – UC Irvine

12.9.17 – Utah (in Salt Lake City)

12.16.17 – Life Pacific

12.20.17 – Youngstown State

jadencrockettjohnson@gmail.com

Twitter: @jadenjohns0n