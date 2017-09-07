Utah State rides democratic offense to easy victory over Idaho State

After getting blanked over the final three quarters versus Wisconsin, the Aggie offense came alive against Idaho State. USU gained 598 yards of total offense on the night en route to a 51-13 victory.

Equally as impressive as the volume of offense that Aggies were able to post was the variety. JC transfer junior Eltoro Allen eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the game, totaling 103 yards and one score. QB Kent Myers also ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on eight rushes. Senior Lajuan Hunt was the third Aggie to top 50 yards rushing, gaining 51 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

13 different Aggies caught a pass in the game, including the TE trio of Dax Raymond, Carson Terrell, and Damion Hobbs. Junior WR Ron’Quavion Tarver led USU with 75 yards receiving and one touchdown, catching each of the seven balls thrown his direction. Jordan Nathan caught six of seven targets on the night, tallying 63 yards and one score. Raymond and Gerald Bright were the other Aggies to haul in multiple receptions on the night.

The concept is simple, but an offense with a multitude of weaponry at its disposal can be exponentially more difficult to contain. After a fall camp that head coach Matt Wells described as the most competitive camp during his time at Utah State, the Aggies have versatility and dangerous skill players throughout the offense. Thursday night was a showcase for many of them.

Achieving that amount of offensive firepower and versatility against Mountain West opponents will prove much more difficult than versus Idaho State, but the Aggies displayed that ability in spades on Thursday night. Those skills translating could mean the difference between middling among the lower tier of the MW or competing for a division title.