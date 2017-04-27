Utah State softball yet to lose a season series in stellar 2017 campaign

Utah State softball has yet to lose a season series in its stellar 2017 campaign with one final home test remaining on the schedule. San Diego State, currently tied for second in the Mountain West with San Jose State (9-6 MW), visits Logan Friday for USU’s final three home games, including Saturday’s senior farewell.

Offensively, senior Victoria Saucedo will lead the charge against the Aztecs after earning Mountain West Player of the Week for the second time this season. Saucedo’s conference accolades come on the heels of a 3-1 week for the Aggies, including a 5-0 shutout on the road at Weber State and a series win over New Mexico. The veteran infielder batted a combined 7-for-11 (.636) for the week, notching 5 RBIs and a home run.

Saucedo’s hot streak made for the sixth weekly award this season from the Mountain West, the most in program history.

The weekend series against the Lobos also pushed Utah State’s overall record to the 30-win mark for the first time since 1996. A back-and-forth 9-7 thriller over New Mexico Friday paved the way for USU to win its sixth straight season series and win no. 30 on Sunday, a 5-2 victory starring five hits from five different batters and a complete game from freshman pitcher Kellie White. The win tightened Utah State’s grip on the Mountain West’s regular season crown with a conference record of 12-5, 30-11 overall.

San Diego State (25-15, 9-6 MW) faces USU Friday, April 28, at 4 p.m.. Seven seniors will be recognized before Saturday’s game on April 29 at 3:30 p.m., including Saucedo, pitcher April Brown, infielder Kylie-Rose Dickson, catcher/DP Sydney Hart, shortstop Sarina Jaramillo, first baseman Paxton Provost and outfielder Amanda Sheets. The series ends Sunday in a Noon game.