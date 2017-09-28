Utah State vs BYU roundtable of predictions

Daniel Hansen, @thegranddanny: To everyone expecting BYU to run away with this thing, are we sure they even can? BYU averages 221.8 yards per game on offense, second worst in the country, and they’ve been outgained by an average of nearly 300 yards in each of their last three games. After a 51-point conference win last week, Utah State should be confident, and the defense should retain their swagger. Jalen Davis will do Jalen Davis things, and expect a big game from Ron’quavion Tarver. USU begins their push for bowl eligibility this week.

Utah State 34, BYU 20

Matt Harris, @snowmatt1417: This will go one of two ways, and it comes down to BYU. Utah State will come to this game ready like they always do to play the Cougars hard. BYU will either continue continue in their offensive slump and slug their way through, giving Utah State the 7 to 10-point win, or the Aggies may find themselves on the receiving end of an angry and desperate squad ready to explode on someone.

Utah State 26, BYU 19

Thomas Sorenson, @tomcat340: Are either of these teams good? The Cougs have looked horrendous against Power 5 competition this year and even struggled in the season-opener against FCS Portland State. The offense has been particularly bad. Utah State, on the other hand, has been blown out by its two P5 opponents and dominated Idaho State and San Jose State (but how much weight do those two wins carry). With a week to prepare, I expect the BYU offense to have more bite than it’s shown this far. The biggest question for me, though, is the confidence of the Aggies. I know it’s cliche — I hate cliches — but this squad has show a tendency to let games snowball over the past few years. If BYU jumps on them, do they have the fortitude to pull the game back in? 59 unanswered points to Wisconsin — 59! — and whatever that was in North Carolina tells me no. I hate BYU, I’d gladly sacrifice a kidney to be proven wrong and ***SPOILER ALERT*** I’m picking the Aggies the next two weeks, but I don’t think we’ll get this one. BYU 27, Utah State 13

(TL;DR Sports are meaningless and dumb and we should all pick a different hobby that doesn’t hurt so much)

Jaden Johnson, @jadenjohns0n: Even after putting up 61 points last week, I’m still not entirely convinced that the Utah State offense is good. Fortunately for the Aggies, we KNOW the BYU offense isn’t good. Out of 129 FBS teams, BYU currently ranks 128th in offensive yards, 119th in passing yards, 123rd in rushing yards, and 129th in points scored. BYU has scored 39 total points this season in four games that they’ve played. It will come down to a defensive battle, and I feel like USU has a slight edge in that department as well. It’s a rivalry game and weird stuff happens, but I’ve done far too much Twitter smack talk this week to not pick the Aggies.

USU 17, BYU 14

Sara Sloniger, @sara_sl0niger: It’s only the beginning but we’re finally at one of the most awaited games of the season. This will definitely be a game to watch. In the last two years the Aggies have lost to the Cougars, but let’s go out on limb and say the Aggies can definitely bring the wagon wheel back home this week. In the past the Aggies haven’t been too far off, last year’s results being 28-10, Cougars. Without a doubt you’ll see so much heart on the field tomorrow as these player go against friends and former teammates.

Utah State 28, BYU 17

Logan Jones, @Logantj: After four straight lopsided games, the Aggies are due for a close one this Friday against the overgrown EFY kids from hell. Tempting as it is to consider BYU’s extra week of preparation a major factor this Friday, no amount of caffeine can cure the next-to-worst offense in the country in such little time. Neither team will find any success running the ball, but Utah State owns the superior secondary (if the refs call a fair fight) and Kent Myers is the better quarterback. Kicker Dominik Eberle will lead all scorers with nine points on three field goals. Ron’Quavion Tarver will score a huge touchdown and have it called off with a horrid OPI flag. The Aggies will survive a big third quarter from the Cougars and score a fourth quarter touchdown (a 12-yard catch by Dax Raymond) to seal it. Cougar tears will flow like it’s MTC Wednesday.

Utah State 23, BYU 20