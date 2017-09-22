Utah State vs San Jose State roundtable of predictions

Daniel Hansen, @thegranddanny: Sure, Utah State has been outscored 105-20 in their first two games versus FBS competition. San Jose State hasn’t fared a whole lot better, losing to Texas 56-0 and Utah 54-16. This won’t be pretty football, but that might be the Aggies’ alley this season. Expect decent outings from QB Kent Myers and the rest of the offense. Defensively, USU doesn’t need an impeccable showing, just several timely stops. USU will break their 11-game winless road streak on Saturday.

Utah State 34, San Jose State 24

Logan Jones, @Logantj: I don’t know when I’ll get another chance to predict an Aggie road win, so I may as well do it now. Dax Raymond and Jordan Nathan will make San Jose’s defense pay with a ton of yards after the catch, and Eltoro Allen will have a fine outing running the ball 15 times for 90 yards. It also seems likely Utah State gets the key momentum play to seal this close game from Dallin Leavitt, just because it can’t always be Jalen Davis, right? Ah you’re right, Jalen Davis forever. Go get a game-saving pick, Jalen.

Utah State 34, San Jose State 30

Thomas Sorenson, @tomcat340: Technically the Aggies’ season started a month ago, but realistically it starts Saturday in San Jose. So far this year, nothing has happened to USU that wasn’t supposed to happen (other than the margin of the two losses). The Spartans are the first conference opponent this season, though, and one of the most winnable games this year. For USU to compete for a bowl game, Saturday’s contest is a must-win. I expect the Aggie defense to assert itself and the offense to find some rhythm (including an awesome touchdown catch by Ron’Quavion Tarver). Utah State 31, San Jose 17.

Jaden Johnson, @jadenjohns0n: I’m gonna be honest, I have absolutely no clue what to expect from either of these teams. In many ways I think these teams are very similar, and this is a so-called “do or die” game for both of them. A win in this game for either team keeps the hope alive (though still pretty dim), while a loss will trigger the “burn it down” attitude from fans. I try to avoid cliches, but this is going to come down to who wants it more. And based on how they’ve performed so far and the fact that they’ve lost 11 straight road games, I think that will be San Jose.

San Jose 31 – Utah State 27