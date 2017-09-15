Utah State vs Wake Forest roundtable of predictions

Daniel Hansen, @thegranddanny: This is definitely a litmus test for the Aggies. Wake Forest is extremely well coached in head coach Dave Clawson’s fourth season. This will be a tough task for the Aggies but not one that should be out of their capabilities. Expect a tough, close game where mistakes are magnified and the result comes down to players simply making plays. In those games, home field makes a huge difference. I’m calling for that here.

Wake Forest 33, Utah State 24

Lauren Lomeli, @lomeli_lauren: Utah State has been playing the extremes lately. It has either been a total blow out with the Aggies taking the victory, or taking the bullet and going down. I am going to call that the Demon Deacons will take this game. Their offensive line hasn’t been too impressive within the past few years, but they are starting to make a comeback. I hope that Utah State will still be on a high from last week’s win and put up a fight.

Wake Forest 35, Utah State 21

Jaden Johnson, @jadenjohns0n: Four years ago, Utah State stuck it to Wake Forest when they made their first ever trek to Logan. The Aggies won 36-24. In the years since, however, Wake Forest has gotten better every season while Utah State has gotten worse, and there are only four Aggies on the current roster who played in that game. Wake Forest senior QB John Wolford played in that game, and he is a seasoned pro who will lead the Demon Deacons to a victory.

Wake Forest 41 Utah State 21

Logan Jones, @Logantj: I’m prepared to tweet excitedly while watching RB Eltoro Allen fully emerge this game and Jalen Davis snag another interception, but those little victories might just make this loss even harder to swallow. The Aggies are 8-19 on the road in the Matt Wells era and Wake Forest’s senior quarterback John Wolford is fully in command of a now well-balanced offense. Kent Myers will start out looking sharp, leading the Aggies on a first quarter scoring drive (Dax Raymond will cap it with a 12-yd TD reception). Around halfway through the second quarter, Wake Forest will score off an Aggie turnover and never look back. We’ll moan and groan about what losing to a good team on the road means for the season.

Wake Forest 31, Utah State 13.

Thomas Sorenson, @tomcat340: The Aggie defense should consider it a success if it holds WF to 20 points. Unfortunately, it’s tough for me to see this USU offense scoring three touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. The only conversation in my mind is what the margin of defeat will be. That being said, there is some overlap between USU’s ceiling and WF’s floor — if the Deacs don’t show up and the Aggies do, an upset could be in the works. The key is the Aggie rushing attack. If the offense can control the clock and put together some strong drives, Utah State will have a chance. *cue Dumb and Dumber reference*

Wake Forest 36, Utah State 9