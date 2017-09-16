Utah State walloped by Wake Forest 46-10

Utah State moved to 0-11 in their past 11 road games on Saturday, losing 46-10 to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Aggies were outgained 588-267.

Starting QB Kent Myers went 9-23 with 54 yards and one interception before leaving the game with an injury. Redshirt freshman Jordan Love entered the game and finished with 171 yards on 6-13 passing with one touchdown.

The Demon Deacons started early, intercepting a Myers pass on the Aggies’ first drive that was initially returned for a touchdown before being called back for a blocking penalty. Wake Forest scored on the next play with a 43-yard pass from senior QB John Wolford to Greg Dortch.

Wolford was also QB for Wake Forest in 2014 when USU won 36-24. In his second attempt versus the Aggies, the senior threw for 242 yards on 12-22 passing with two touchdowns. Junior Tabari Hines led Wake Forest with 129 yards receiving on five receptions.

USU totalled only 42 yards rushing on 31 carries in the game, with junior Eltoro Allen leading the Aggies with 20 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore Jacoby Wildman had the longest run of the game via a fake punt that went for 11 yards.

Utah State’s last victory away from home was against Fresno State in 2015. USU has been outscored by an average of over 20 points per game during the 11-game road losing streak.

USU has an opportunity to snap the streak next Saturday as the Aggies will take on San Jose State on the road before returning home to face in-state rival BYU on September 29.