Utah State women’s basketball announces full schedule

Utah State women’s basketball is all set for a 2017-18 campaign running through six in-state opponents, last year’s no. 8 team in the country and a December trip to Maui.

Head coach Jerry Finkbeiner guided USU to an 8-6 non-conference record in 2016, including wins over Montana State, Idaho State and UVU. This season, the Aggies will face 11 non-conference opponents, including three teams hailing from the Pac-12 — Arizona, Utah and Oregon State. OSU finished the 2016-17 season ranked no. 8 in the AP top 25.

Utah State kicks off the season with an exhibition game, a home contest versus Westminster, on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Aggies will play in the Maui Classic on Dec. 1-2 against the Beavers and Montana State, with Nevada also in attendance. On returning home, USU will face off against BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and at Utah Valley on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Aggies host Denver on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Utah on Monday, Dec. 18 to cap the non-conference portion of the season.

Utah State’s conference schedule begins Thursday, Dec. 28 against San Jose State. The Mountain West season will feature home-and-home games against eight teams, plus a road game at Colorado State and a home contest against San Diego State University.

Nov. 4 Sat. WESTMINSTER (Ex.) 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Nov. 10 Fri. at UC Irvine TBA Irvine, Calif.

Nov. 14 Tues. DIXIE STATE Noon Logan, Utah

Nov. 17 Fri. ARIZONA 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

Nov. 21 Tues. at Southern Utah 6:30 p.m. Cedar City, Utah

Nov. 27 Mon. at Idaho State 7 p.m. Pocatello, Idaho

at Maui Classic

Dec. 1 Fri. vs. Montana State/Oregon State TBA Maui, Hawaii

Dec. 2 Sat. vs. Montana State/Oregon State TBA Maui, Hawaii

Dec. 6 Wed. at BYU 4 p.m. Provo, Utah

Dec. 9 Sat. at Utah Valley TBA Orem, Utah

Dec. 16 Sat. DENVER 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Dec. 18 Mon. UTAH 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

Dec. 28 Thurs. at San José State * 8 p.m. San Jose, Calif.

Dec. 30 Sat. SAN DIEGO STATE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Jan. 3 Wed. at Fresno State * 8 p.m. Fresno, Calif.

Jan. 6 Sat. UNLV * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Jan. 10 Wed. at Colorado State * TBA Fort Collins, Colo.

Jan. 13 Sat. NEVADA * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Jan. 17 Wed. BOISE STATE * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

Jan. 20 Sat. at Wyoming * TBA Laramie, Wyo.

Jan. 24 Wed. at Air Force * 7 p.m. USAFA, Colo.

Jan. 27 Sat. FRESNO STATE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Jan. 31 Wed. at New Mexico * TBA Albuquerque, N.M.

Feb. 7 Wed. WYOMING * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

Feb. 10 Sat. at Boise State * 2 p.m. Boise, Idaho

Feb. 14 Wed. NEW MEXICO * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

Feb. 17 Sat. at Nevada * 2 p.m. Reno, Nev.

Feb. 24 Sat. AIR FORCE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah

Feb. 27 Tues. SAN JOSÉ STATE * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah

March 2 Fri. at UNLV * 7 p.m. Las Vegas, Nev.

MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT (March 5-9)

March 5 Mon. First Round TBA Las Vegas, Nev.

March 6 Tue. Quarterfinals TBA Las Vegas, Nev.

March 7 Wed. Semifinals TBA Las Vegas, Nev.

March 9 Fri. Championship TBA Las Vegas, Nev.