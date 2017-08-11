Utah State women’s basketball announces full schedule

Utah State women’s basketball is all set for a 2017-18 campaign running through six in-state opponents, last year’s no. 8 team in the country and a December trip to Maui.
Head coach Jerry Finkbeiner guided USU to an 8-6 non-conference record in 2016, including wins over Montana State, Idaho State and UVU. This season, the Aggies will face 11 non-conference opponents, including three teams hailing from the Pac-12 — Arizona, Utah and Oregon State. OSU finished the 2016-17 season ranked no. 8 in the AP top 25.
Utah State kicks off the season with an exhibition game, a home contest versus Westminster, on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Aggies will play in the Maui Classic on Dec. 1-2 against the Beavers and Montana State, with Nevada also in attendance. On returning home, USU will face off against BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and at Utah Valley on Saturday, Dec. 9.
The Aggies host Denver on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Utah on Monday, Dec. 18 to cap the non-conference portion of the season.
Utah State’s conference schedule begins Thursday, Dec. 28 against San Jose State. The Mountain West season will feature home-and-home games against eight teams, plus a road game at Colorado State and a home contest against San Diego State University.
Nov. 4 Sat. WESTMINSTER (Ex.) 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Nov. 10 Fri. at UC Irvine TBA Irvine, Calif.
Nov. 14 Tues. DIXIE STATE Noon Logan, Utah
Nov. 17 Fri. ARIZONA 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
Nov. 21 Tues. at Southern Utah 6:30 p.m. Cedar City, Utah
Nov. 27 Mon. at Idaho State 7 p.m. Pocatello, Idaho
at Maui Classic
Dec. 1 Fri. vs. Montana State/Oregon State TBA Maui, Hawaii
Dec. 2 Sat. vs. Montana State/Oregon State TBA Maui, Hawaii
Dec. 6 Wed. at BYU 4 p.m. Provo, Utah
Dec. 9 Sat. at Utah Valley TBA Orem, Utah
Dec. 16 Sat. DENVER 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Dec. 18 Mon. UTAH 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
Dec. 28 Thurs. at San José State * 8 p.m. San Jose, Calif.
Dec. 30 Sat. SAN DIEGO STATE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Jan. 3 Wed. at Fresno State * 8 p.m. Fresno, Calif.
Jan. 6 Sat. UNLV * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Jan. 10 Wed. at Colorado State * TBA Fort Collins, Colo.
Jan. 13 Sat. NEVADA * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Jan. 17 Wed. BOISE STATE * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
Jan. 20 Sat. at Wyoming * TBA Laramie, Wyo.
Jan. 24 Wed. at Air Force * 7 p.m. USAFA, Colo.
Jan. 27 Sat. FRESNO STATE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Jan. 31 Wed. at New Mexico * TBA Albuquerque, N.M.
Feb. 7 Wed. WYOMING * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
Feb. 10 Sat. at Boise State * 2 p.m. Boise, Idaho
Feb. 14 Wed. NEW MEXICO * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
Feb. 17 Sat. at Nevada * 2 p.m. Reno, Nev.
Feb. 24 Sat. AIR FORCE * 2 p.m. Logan, Utah
Feb. 27 Tues. SAN JOSÉ STATE * 7 p.m. Logan, Utah
March 2 Fri. at UNLV * 7 p.m. Las Vegas, Nev.
MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT (March 5-9)
March 5 Mon. First Round TBA Las Vegas, Nev.
March 6 Tue. Quarterfinals TBA Las Vegas, Nev.
March 7 Wed. Semifinals TBA Las Vegas, Nev.
March 9 Fri. Championship TBA Las Vegas, Nev.
