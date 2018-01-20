Volleyball adds mid-year transfer from Utah Valley

Utah State women’s volleyball has a new addition to the team. 6-foot-2 right side Izzie Hinton will be joining the squad as a mid-year transfer after a two-year career at Utah Valley University. Hinton will get to work right away and will be ready to compete with the team this spring.

During her time as a Wolverine this past season, Hinton played in 27 matches, and appeared in 86 sets with 23 starts. Hinton hit .201 during the year with 126 kills, highlighting a season-high 11 against Seattle, in which she finished that match hitting .320. Hinton finished out fourth on the team with a total of 71 digs, six assists, seven service aces, and 73.0 blocks.

As a freshman, Hinton was named to the WAC all-freshman team and finished fourth on the team again. She earned her spot with 149 kills, two service aces, five assists, and 57.0 blocks to finish the 2016 campaign.

Not only does she excel on the court, but also in the classroom where she earned a pair of academic all-WAC citations at Utah Valley.

Hinton, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, attended and played at North Crowley High School. During her high school career she was a two-time first-team all-district 4 selection among other 6A schools and played club volleyball with Texas Advantage Volleyball, which is the same club organization USU freshman middle Bailey Downing played for.