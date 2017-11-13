Volleyball defeats Air Force in five sets

The Estes Center was filled with fans who were alive and on their toes saturday night when the women’s volleyball team went head-to-head against the Air Force Academy.

At the end of 5 sets, the Aggies came out on top. Utah State won the first two sets with a first score of 25-19, and 25-20 in the second set. The Falcons took the next two in a row, snatching the wins both times with a score of 25-22, advancing the match to a fifth and final set as anyone’s game. Each set was full of long-winded rally’s that kept spectators glued to the match

“I thought it was a really good game,” said middle blocker Lauren O’Brien. “I think that we were pretty scrappy and we played long rallys which is something we needed to do. That’s something we’ve been working on in practices, playing long rallys and just like, making smart shots until we get the set that we want, and I think that’s what we did tonight, which was play long and work hard.”

After Utah State dropped the third and fourth sets — and the Falcons scored four points at the very beginning of the final set — the Aggies sprang back to life, taking control of the set and not giving Air Force a chance to fully catch up.

The Aggies won the final from with a score of 15-12.

“I thought we did a really nice job. Our ball control was good, Lauren O’Brien kinda came up big with some swings, and so did Kayla (DeCoursey), and so did Lauren Anderson, so those three guys did a really nice job kinda getting us back in that thing,” said head coach Grayson DuBose.

With the senior Anderson having over 400 kills for the year, her effort and hustle lit up the court.

“She did what we needed her to do. She wasn’t going being reckless or silly or making dumb errors. She was just going and hitting the ball high,” DuBose said.

This upcoming Thursday the Aggies will be celebrating senior night by going against Nevada in Logan at 7:00 for the last home game of the 2017-18 season.