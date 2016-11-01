Warren Miller’s 67th annual ski movie premieres in Logan this weekend

The 67th annual Warren Miller Movie is premiering in Logan Thursday through Saturday at Mount Logan Middle School — and tickets are almost sold out.

This year’s film was shot from the U.S. and Canadian Rockies, to the rugged landscapes of Greenland and the Swiss Alps. The film, “Here, There & Everywhere,” is just that, a little bit of here, there and everywhere.

After nine years of being out of the limelight, Warren Miller will be making a special appearance in the film. It will feature how Warren first started out as a ski bum living in a teardrop trailer at Alta and Sun Valley, and how he made himself into a successful ski/snowboard film maker starting with a $500 borrowed camera.

Longtime friend of Miller and prior videographer for the productions, Gary Nate, is in charge of the production in Logan and recommends fans get their tickets sooner than later as the event is almost sold out.

Remaining tickets can be purchased from Al’s Sporting Goods or als.com

Every year, multiple ski passes are included as gifts and this year over $400 dollars in gifts and lift tickets will be given to each attendee.

Utah State student Brady Olsen said he grew up in Logan going to the Warren Miller movies and looks forward to this year’s showing.

“It’s been a tradition between me and my friends since we were kids,” Olsen said. “We all stocked up on ski tickets and got stoked for the upcoming season. It always marked the beginning of the season.”

Reflecting back on the years of filming in the backcountry in locations around the world, Nate said it was a dream job of pure excitement.

“We were working with some of the best athletes and people in the world,” Nate said, “and things just keep getting better. I think people are really going to like the show this year.”

A large portion of the film takes place in rural back country settings mostly accessible by helicopter. In reference to those wanting to ski the backcountry this year, Nate said his top recommendation is to go out prepared.

“We’re always paying attention to the weather and conditions around us,” Nate said. “I remember once we were in Switzerland and there were avalanches happening all around us. So we called it. You have to know when to stop and not push the envelope. Having the latest safety equipment and can be the difference between life and death.”

Nate said that the team has been truly lucky and hasn’t lost anyone to an avalanche.

“We did lose some giants this past year however,” Nate said. “Stein Erickson, who is considered the grandfather of freestyle skiing and also Dean Perkins.”

Perkins was Nate’s cousin and close friend and also his inspiration to get involved with filming the sport. A short memorial will be shared in memory of the ski legend Erickson.