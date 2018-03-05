WBB vs Air Force 3/5/18

Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54.(Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Utah State Woman's Basketball play Air Force in Los Vegas in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday March 5th. USU lost 68 to 54. (Photo by Chantelle McCall) Share this:FacebookTwitterEmailRedditGoogleLinkedIn Categories BasketballSportsWomen's Basketball Previous Article Hot-shooting Air Force knock out Aggies early in MW tourney There are no comments Add yours Cancel reply CommentNameEmailUrl
There are no commentsAdd yours