What’s a water conservancy district?

On your Cache County ballot, there’s a proposed Cache Water District, AKA a water conservancy district. (It’s Proposition 11.) The purpose of the conservancy district is to save water. If passed, the district would have the ability to tax Cache Valley residents.

CA$H Water District

Water is life. We search for it on distant planets. We ought to cherish it, and our policy ought to reflect the value we place upon it. Yet, here in Cache Valley, there are some who wish to open the door to develop and sell our vital water supplies. Although not much is known about how the Cash Water District will actually operate, we do know that for the first two years a mysteriously appointed board of overseers will have two years to do whatever they see fit. Under this current proposal, this group of unelected officials will actually have the power to write the rules which govern themselves, and we would be forced to blindly trust in their ability to make huge decisions that may affect generations to come. The main objective of a water district is to facilitate a region’s master water plan. Can we really trust the plan that lies before us?

First question: what will this cost taxpayers? Allegedly, about $20-35 a year, which will total over $1,000,000 each year in revenue. Not only will a new tax be placed on residents, but an additional layer of government will be created. These water bureaucrats will have no more authority than our currently elected Cache County officials. I understand the need for responsible government on key issues like this, but blind obedience will not do.

Next question: How might this district affect the Great Salt Lake? Since 65% of the water going into the lake comes from the Bear River, any development the Cash Water District’s unelected officials might approve could significantly lower water levels. You know, I don’t want to sound like an alarmist here, but in some worst case scenarios put forth by Utah’s own scientific community, it is projected that if the Great Salt Lake were to dry up (without its own ecological water right,) the resulting air pollution caused by the dust bowl left behind would become so severe, that our state’s capital would become vacant. Need an example of this happening? Lookup Owens Lake, California. Seriously, folks. We need to be foresightful about these things, and I am not seeing such wisdom in the current proposal.

Finally, and most importantly, far too many citizens are still confused about where they stand on this vital issue. Why? Perhaps it is because the Cash Water District, since its inception,has been shrouded in mystery by those who seek to profit from its creation, such as developers and business interests? If there is one thing that is clear about this proposal, it’s that not enough public discussion or input has been sought after or acknowledged.

I urge Cache County Voters to reject the Cash Water District proposal in its current form. Citizens should not vote for the unknown and unfamiliar, and should never have to accept the appointment of unelected “water tsars.” Cache Valley has a long history of successful water management, and residents should be more involved in the development of water policies that will have a tremendous impact upon all of our futures.

Despite all that I have said, I do see the merit in managing our water resources. Therefore, I have hope that over the next two years, this ballot initiative will be thought out more thoroughly. There must be more public feedback and dialogue with a wider range of water specialists and community leaders involved. The water management board should be democratically elected, and be regulated by immutable laws of conduct. Lastly, as someone who truly appreciates our natural resources, I hope there will be clearly outlined steps towards the conservation and environmental stewardship of our communal water sources.

If a water district should ever come to exist, we deserve a better plan than the one currently proposed. We need a plan that presents a more transparent and defined vision of our community’s future.

— Darren Bingham is a senior studying marketing sustainability and environmental stewardship in the College of Natural Resources. He is an avid nature lover and is looking forward to this election cycle being over.