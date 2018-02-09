What’s the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in Utah?

An estimation of $19.6 billion will be spent on Valentine’s day this year compared to $18.2 billion last year, according to the annual survey released by the National Federal Retail (NFR).

NFR said Americans spend their money on jewelry, an evening out, flowers, candy and clothing for the special day. The most money spent was on jewelry, $4.7 billion to be exact, but only $1.8 billion on candy.

Want to know what type of Valentines day candy Utahns were buying the most?

Candystore.com has collected the sales data per state for over ten years and found that Utah loves Hershey Kisses. Utah sold 167,000 pounds of Hershey Kisses, with M&M’s and conversation hearts as the runners up.

Source: CandyStore.com

