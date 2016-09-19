Why is on-campus healthy food so expensive?

I eat on campus at least two times a day because I practically live on campus. When I go to eat, I am faced with two options: I can either choose something cheap but unhealthy—like a candy bar — or I can choose to eat something expensive and healthy — like a cup of veggies and hummus.

I’ve heard about the benefits of healthy food time and time again. The healthier I eat, the healthier my brain will be, therefore I will do well in school if I get the proper nutrients. Healthy foods are associated with and a lower rate of chronic diseases, depression, anxiety and waist sizes. It also increases productivity, improves moods and it helps you live longer. Ultimately, those who eat healthy food are usually happier than those like me who get the less-than-a-dollar bread sticks from the hub.

But when I stare at my two options in my hands, I’m frustrated. In one, I have a $2 bagel and cream cheese, in the other, I have a $5 salad — you know, the delicious spinach salad with strawberries. That’s ridiculous. I’m a poor college student, there’s no way I can monetarily justify eating $25 worth of salads a week, so I’m forced to, once again, choose the bagel.

I’m not the only one who faces this issue. Obesity is often times associated with poverty, because healthy food is so expensive us poor people choose the cheaper option. We are a product of our class. Though I do have hope that someday in the future I’ll be able to afford hummus and spinach salads because I’ll have a job with a high enough paying salary to afford a healthier lifestyle.

It disgusts me that there are people out there are in poverty who have no hope of breaking that cycle of poverty and they’re forced to choose terribly unhealthy food for the rest of their lives.

Utah State University Dining Services mostly rocks. I’m just using them as an example of a much bigger societal issue. But for the sake of waist sizes and wallets, make your prices more reasonable for college students.

Morgan Pratt is a super-senior studying journalism. She loves her husband, her dog, and good food. She’s a Gryffindor.

@morganprobinson

morgan.pratt.robinson@gmail.com