Women’s volleyball to play in three spring tournaments

Utah State’s women’s volleyball team will be participating in three upcoming spring tournaments. The tournament series will open at the University of Utah on Saturday, March 17, followed by contest at Utah Valley on Saturday, April 7. To round out the spring season, Utah State will host the final tournament on Saturday, April 14.

Opponents in the three tournaments will include Boise State, Idaho State, Westminster, Utah, BYU, Dixie State, Weber State, Salt Lake Community College, Snow College, and Southern Utah. The April 14 tournament will be free to the public with matches starting in the morning and running through mid-afternoon.

The Aggies will have a different look as three of the team’s top hitters in Kayla DeCoursey, Lauren Anderson and Rachel Gale-Hammond have graduated.

USU’s top two middles, junior Lauren O’Brien and freshman Bailey Downing, will return and Taisa Taylor, a top libero in the Mountain West, will also make a reappearance with the Aggies for the spring series.