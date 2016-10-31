World Series, Game 5: Cubs grab the win 3-2

Facing a 3-1 series deficit, the Cubs grabbed a lead in Game 5 and never let go, winning 3-2 over Cleveland Sunday night at Wrigley Field. Holding that tenuous lead entering the seventh inning, the Cubs turned the ball to closer Aroldis Chapman for the final eight outs of the game to send the series back to Cleveland.

Things were looking bleak for Chicago in the second inning, as Jose Ramirez grabbed the lead with a solo home run off of Cubs pitcher Jon Lester. But a huge three-run fourth inning changed the course of the game. Starting off with a Kris Bryant solo home run, Addison Russell scored an RBI single and David Ross drove in a run off a sacrifice fly to put the Cubs up 3-1 over Cleveland.

In a series where runs have been somewhat scarce, the Cubs relied on their fourth inning outburst and a strong showing from Jon Lester. Lester went six innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. But it was Chapman who closed the door with an eight-out save, his longest save in his entire career, stranding runners in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings. He finished the game striking out four batters out of the eight he faced.

The Cubs offense, which has remained somewhat dormant in the series, showed signs of life. Bryant, as noted, broke out of his slump, hitting 1-3 and drawing a walk. Both Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist went 1-3 on the night and scored a run apiece while Addison Russell went 2-4 on the night with an RBI.

The Indians seemed to be heading towards a World Series win early in the game, but failed to get the timely hits they were getting in Games 3 and 4. Cleveland put runners in scoring position in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but only managed one run in that span. Leadoff hitter Rajai Davis paced the lineup, hitting 2-4 on the night. The next four batters combined for only three hits in 16 at-bats, however, as the Indians struggled to string hits together all night.

On the mound, Trevor Bauer had another rough outing, as both losses for Cleveland in the series have now come with Bauer on the mound. Lasting only through the fourth inning, Bauer surrendered three runs on six hits, though he did strike out seven on the night. The strong Indians bullpen kept the game close, however, as neither Cleveland’s or Chicago’s bullpen surrendered any runs on the night.

Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:08 pm MST in Cleveland. Chicago is slated to start 2015 NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta while Cleveland will trot out Game 3 starter Josh Tomlin.