World Series, Game 6: Kris Bryant and Addison Russell turn the tide of the World Series

In April of 2015, Kris Bryant and Addison Russell made their MLB debuts for the Cubs, turning around the fortune of the franchise. On Tuesday night in Cleveland, the duo may have turned the tide of the World Series, as the Cubs forced a Game 7 by winning 9-3 over the Indians.

The Cubs offense, which had so far in the series had been quieted by tremendous pitching from Cleveland, finally awoke in Game 6. Bryant found his stroke, going 4-5 on the night, including a solo home run to start off the scoring in the top of the first inning. Russell went 2-5 on the night, but drove in six runs on those two hits. A fielding miscommunication from Cleveland’s Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall allowed a fly ball to fall, plating two runs to give Chicago a three run lead before Cleveland even came to bat. But Russell’s biggest hit came in the third inning, as a grand slam off his bat pushed the lead to 7-0 and all but assured the Cubs of a Game 7. Anthony Rizzo also enjoyed a productive night, hitting 3-5 including a two-run shot in the top of the ninth. In all, the Cubs tallied 13 hits on the night, their most in any game this series.

Given the lead before even taking the mound, Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta pitched a great game, throwing 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Arrieta also struck out nine batters in the contest. Somewhat surprisingly, manager Joe Maddon again relied heavily on closer Aroldis Chapman for a long outing, even after pitching 2.2 innings and 42 pitches in Game 5. Chapman was brought in during the seventh inning to squash a potential Cleveland rally. He was pulled after two insurance runs were scored in the top of the ninth, finishing with 1.1 innings thrown while allowing one run.

Cleveland pitcher Josh Tomlin, after pitching a tremendous Game 3, was not able to replicate the performance, being pulled after only 2.1 innings while allowing six runs on six hits. With the game out of reach, manager Terry Francona refrained from using ace relievers Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, and Bryan Shaw, who will all be available and on full rest for Game 7.

Offensively, Cleveland was powered mainly by 2B Jason Kipnis, who came a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Kipnis ended the night going 3-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Apart from Kipnis, however, the Indians lineup struggled in the potential clinching game, going a combined 3-26 in the game.

The winner-take-all Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:08 pm MST. The Cubs will be relying on Kyle Hendricks, who won the ERA title in the National League this year. The Indians will be starting the ace of their rotation, Corey Kluber, who has already won Games 1 and 4 in the series.

For one of these teams, a torturing curse will come to an end on Wednesday night. Only nine innings who decide whose will end and whose will continue.