X-Factors to watch for this NBA season

Last week, I discussed the teams around the NBA I feel have a chance to challenge the Warriors this season. But that’s only a small part of what this upcoming season will be about. There are thousands of storylines, players, coaches, and full teams yet to be found and celebrated this season. Here, we’ll take a closer look at a few possibilities. Specifically, the players who have the opportunity to carry their teams to loftier heights or sink them to the basement of the league. Think of Kyle Lowry and Isaiah Thomas suddenly becoming all-star caliber point guards last year. Or Draymond Green emerging from the second round to become one of the NBA’s best players. They’re the players who have the power to alter the landscape of the NBA, and here’s who you should watch for this year.

Chandler Parsons, SF, Memphis Grizzlies

Parsons has been on the verge for several seasons. His talent and potential are both undeniable. Yet for several seasons, injuries have derailed Parsons rise to the top of the NBA. Injuries may continue to dog him, but if he’s able to put together a healthy season, Parsons may have his best season of his career. After two stints in Houston and Dallas, Parsons finds himself on an intriguing Memphis Grizzlies team. The Grizzlies has always had a good defensive team, but have sometimes struggled to produce offensively. In steps Parsons, a skilled wing who’s averaged over 14 points per game over his career. Surrounded by Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Zach Randolph, Parsons may be in his best position to succeed. 2017 could be the year he finally arrives.

Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier, G, Boston Celtics

With Evan Turner signing with Portland in the offseason, a massive amount of ball-handling on the Celtics bench unit left with him. Two recent draft picks looked poised to take over the duties. Smart has been a defensive stud for the Celtics, guarding everyone from opposing guards to Paul Millsap and even Kristaps Porzingis. His offensive game has fallen behind his defense, though, as teams will dare him to shoot from three, where he’s 29 percent for his career. Rozier shows more offensive potential, but lacks the size and defensive ability of Smart. But Rozier had one of the better summer league showings in the league, let alone on the Celtics. The two will probably see the court together often, as head coach Brad Stevens will use whoever he can to replace Turner’s playmaking ability. For the Celtics to have a shot at dethroning the Cavaliers, one or both will have to emerge as a difference maker.

Trey Lyles, PF, Utah Jazz

The Jazz have quietly built a solid contender in the West, despite not having reached the Playoffs since 2012. For the Jazz to make the jump to the West’s elite, Lyles will have to continue to develop as an offensive threat. The Jazz play a starting frontcourt of Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert, one of the best in the league, but will be relying on Trey Lyles as one of the main backups. His range on offense could be key for the Jazz to find offense with Gordon Hayward out for several weeks to start the season. Shooting 38 percent from three last season, Lyles mere presence on offense should open up lanes for Hood, Exum, Hill and the plethora of Jazz guards on the roster. If Lyles improves on his shot and overall offensive game, the Jazz offense may finally start catching up to their elite defense.

Buddy Hield, G, New Orleans Pelicans

With Ben Simmons possibly missing the entire season, Buddy Hield is one of my dark horses for Rookie of the Year honors. Keep in mind this Pelicans team surprisingly made the playoffs two years ago before being decimated by injuries last season. Anthony Davis is still a top 10 player in the NBA. There is plenty of talent on the roster, which allowed the Pelicans to add a bit of a luxury draft pick in Hield. Hield may not be ready to defend opposing NBA players, and he’ll surely need help to avoid being a liability on the defensive end, but he’s one of the best shooting prospects to ever enter the NBA, shooting over four percent from three this last season in Oklahoma. As the three-point shot becomes more and more important in the NBA, Hield will have plenty of opportunities to take dead aim, and I suspect him to make quite a few.

Kyle Anderson, SF, San Antonio Spurs

Welcome to the post-Tim Duncan era. Don’t feel bad for the Spurs for one second. Yes, Duncan is a surefire Hall of Famer and one of the best players to ever play the game. But the Spurs were not blindsided and they’ve acquired several intriguing assets to help lessen the blow of Duncan’s retirement. Kyle Anderson is one of those assets. The Spurs gradually upped his playing time last year, averaging almost eight more minutes per game after the All-Star break. Long, athletic, with the benefit of learning from Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, and Gregg Popovich, Anderson could emerge as ‘that one guy’ for the Spurs that almost always seems to bolster their bench and cause headaches for opponents throughout the season. For a team that was inarguably out of its league athletically against the Thunder, Kyle Anderson represents a hope of turning the tide.

JaVale McGee, C, Golden State Warriors

Look, the Warriors’ championship hopes do not rise and fall with JaVale McGee. But McGee could fill one of the only holes the Warriors seem to have. Due to the salary cap, both Andrew Bogut and Festus Ezeli are no longer with the team, leaving the Warriors with virtually no rim protection on the team. Free agent signee Zaza Pachulia is an excellent positional defender, but lacks the shot-altering ability that Bogut and Ezeli provided. McGee is a seven-footer with tremendous length and athleticism and is said to have a good chance at making the roster according to head coach Steve Kerr. The only thing keeping McGee back in his career has been, well, JaVale McGee. Lack of focus and poor decision making has made McGee a fan favorite for all the wrong reasons throughout his career. But Golden State offers McGee the best coaching staff and team he’s ever had the opportunity to play for. The potential is still there for McGee and if the Warriors manage to uncover it, their Achilles heel may subsequently be covered.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

The man. The myth. The legend. We’ve finally seen Embiid play minutes in the NBA, albeit in the preseason, but already we may be seeing the vindication of Sam Hinkie’s Process in Philadelphia. Embiid has athleticism, length, and a decent outside shot. In an NBA landscape where the court is ruled by ‘unicorns’ like Karl Anthony-Towns and Kristaps Porzingis, big men who can play on the perimeter just as effectively as in the paint, Embiid could become one of the best in the NBA. However, we haven’t seen Embiid in a meaningful NBA game for a reason. He’ll have to stay healthy in order to have any impact on the NBA this season. Coaches have placed their hope on having him play roughly 20 minutes per game near the start of the season. Embiid has all the skill and talent necessary to maximize those 20 minutes and wreak havoc on both the offensive and defensive ends. At his worst, his injury problems may rear their ugly head again and rob us of one of the best talents to come to the NBA is recent years. At his best, he could revitalize a 76ers franchise in desperate need of talent, teaming up with Ben Simmons once he returns to provide one of, if not the best young frontcourt in the NBA. At the very least, he gives reason to watch the 76ers this year.