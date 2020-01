GALLERY: Logan City Limits

Logan City Limits is a free three-day music festival put on by Aggie Radio and features a variety of musicians and band. The purpose of Logan City Limits is to bring the Cache Valley community and Utah State University community together to celebrate creativity and expression. The 2019 festival was hosted at a different venue each night: The Cache, WhySound, and the TSC.

Photos by Jason Rimando, Iain Laurence, Savy Knapp, Chantelle McCall, and Megan Nielsen.