Graduates react to cancelled commencement ceremony

When Allie Hebertson went online to check dates for graduation, she was shocked to find nothing was posted for the Utah State University August commencement ceremony.

“I went on USU’s commencement website to find ceremony times for a family member, and there was nothing,” Hebertson said. “No dates, no schedules, no announcements, it was just nothing.”

Hebertson had previously seen August dates on the commencement site, so she had a terrible feeling graduation was cancelled. Her mom tried to contact USU and ask about graduation. Hebertson said USU would not respond to her or her mom’s request for information.

“Their silence on the issue spoke volumes,” she said.

Fearing the worst, Hebertson, along with her boyfriend Matt Phillips, set up a petition on change.org in an attempt to get USU to change their minds about commencement. Five days later, President Noelle Cockett sent out an email to the graduating class of 2020 expressing her regret that all graduation ceremonies had to be cancelled.

In a press release from the university, USU said the concern is that COVID-19 is a developing situation, and they have a responsibility to the community.

“It would be difficult to host the number of people who traditionally attend a commencement ceremony and maintain safety protocols for social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings,” the press release stated. “Such a gathering could have many impacts on our local community.”

USU public information officer Emilie Wheeler said there was also a concern for relatives, particularly older ones, who could be traveling from out of state.

“As we’ve said many times, this is a developing situation,” Wheeler said. “There is valid concern about what people coming to congregate in Logan could be exposed to, or what they could expose others to.”

As to the question of an alternative ceremony, such as a drive-in ceremony or smaller department celebrations, Wheeler said that was no longer an option.

“When we looked at alternative ways to celebrate our graduates, we realized anything outside of our normal commencement couldn’t meet the needs of our students,” she said.

While Hebertson said she understands the risks involved, she wishes USU would find an alternative anyway.

“If they keep kicking this down the line, no one is going to be able to come,” she said. “I’ve already moved out of state and don’t know when I can come back.”

Other recent graduates echoed Hebertson’s disappointment. California native and veterinary science graduate Kaylyn Patenaude said having the semester end so abruptly was the worst part.

“There were professors and administrators I wanted to see again, people I wanted to thank,” she said. “What’s hard is that one day we were talking like everything was normal, then the next day we realized we were never going to see each other again.”

Journalism graduate Alison Berg said disappointment doesn’t even begin to describe how she feels.

“I know it’s no one’s fault, and I think USU is doing the right thing here. But it’s very hard to work for five years and pay thousands of dollars just for what feels like nothing.”

Berg added it’s also hard to recognize that every other class got to have a defining moment when it was all over and celebrate with friends and family.

“Instead we essentially got forced off campus,” she said. “Which, again, is no one’s fault, but that doesn’t make it hurt less.”

Several students said they resigned themselves to the idea that it was never going to happen.

“To be honest I’m kind of over it,” psychology graduate Alexa Black said. “When they cancelled in April I was upset, but now it seems normal for things to get cancelled. I just wish they would stop trying to reschedule, it gives a false sense of hope.”

In the letter sent out to graduates, Cockett said the university will re-visit plans for an in-person ceremony when the risk from COVID-19 decreases significantly. However, according to Wheeler, that likely won’t be until a vaccine is produced, which could take another year.

Wheeler added there is a chance the 2021 commencement ceremony could be affected as well.

“Because this is unprecedented, and because things change daily, all I can say right now is ‘we don’t know,’” she said.

*Alison Berg, a recent USU graduate,previously worked for the Utah Statesman as the news content manager.

