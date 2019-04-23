Tweets of the Week – April 23
The moment you start liking Chugz more than Swig is the moment you become a true blooded Aggie
— RACH (@rachael_gulby) April 18, 2019
Hey guys welcome to USU, unless you have a car then probably dont come here because we still have students from the 60's trying to find parking #usugripenight
— allison?™ (@allisonhillman1) April 17, 2019
Today I went to give President Noelle Cockett a handshake and she went for a hug instead and honestly that may have been the highlight of my entire collegiate experience. 💕
— Sierra Wise (@sierrawiseee) April 20, 2019
nobody:
me:
well, would you look at the time
12
11 ^ 1
10 | 2
9 ⊙–—> do all the hw
8 4 i’ve left until
7 5 the last second
6
— p (@Paulinarivera13) April 22, 2019
When a professor writes and requires their own textbook.. idk seems like an ethical grey area to me. #usugripenight
— Kyle P. Hacking (@kph____) April 18, 2019