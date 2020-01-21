USU track and field captures eight titles to open season

Utah State University track and field opened the 2019-20 campaign with two solid performances in Provo and North Dakota, capturing eight titles across the two events. This past weekend, the Aggies competed in the NDSU Bison Team Cup and captured titles in four events.

Among the winners, junior Katie Struthers-Haviland captured the 3,000-meter, sophomore Audrey Garrett picked up the high jump crown and junior Bailey Maseda was the winner in the triple jump final. Junior Stokton Smith was the line champion on the men’s side, picking up the 3,000-meter title which earned the Aggies a sweep in that category.

The Aggie women captured three of the top-five spots in the 3000-meter run, as freshman Arianna Steiner placed third with a time of 10:18.76 and sophomore Madison Taylor posted a career-best time of 10:21.32 to end fifth. Senior Elli Eastmond and sophomore LeAnn Larkin both found a way to the podium, finishing second and third in their events, respectively.

Although the men’s side was not quite as fruitful, seven Aggies still managed to find a podium spot. This was highlighted by sophomore Caleb Garnica, who posted a career-best time of 8:35.19 in the 3,000-meter run to finish third.

—

The previous weekend, Utah State spent three days in Provo at the BYU Indoor Invitational and, again, captured four titles at the event.

“Overall, it was a good opening meet,” third-year USU head coach Matt Ingebritsen said. “We had a couple of standout performances, but for the most part, it was a great opportunity to kick the rust off and get the 2020 season underway. I see a lot of places where we can work on things going forward, but I am excited to see what we can do from here.”

This go-around, the men’s side dominated by capturing all four titles for Utah State, highlighted by junior Josh Barclay’s victory in the shot put with a career-best mark of 18.51 meters (60-08.75), which ranks second all-time in school history. Other winners included: freshman Heston Anderson who finished with a 4:22.68 mile time, senior Kyle Morris who won the weight throw event and senior Christian Sonnenberg who captured the discus crown.

In total, 15 Aggies (seven men, eight women) earned podium places.

A full list of times for Utah State participants is listed below.

NDSU BISON TEAM CUP

JANUARY 18, 2020

USU WOMEN RESULTS:

60m Hurdles (prelims) – 7. Nakyla Jude 9.25q; 8. Alexis Koetitz, 9.27q

60m Hurdles (finals) – 6. Alexis Koetitz, 9.20; 7. Nakyla Jude 9.22

800m (finals) – 2. Elli Eastmond, 2:13.59; 5. Karen Christensen, 2:18.13

Mile (finals) – 3. LeAnn Larkin, 5:09.51; 4. Mica Rivera, 5:09.73

3,000m (finals) – 1. Katie Struthers-Haviland, 10:02.57; 3. Arianna Steiner, 10:18.76; 5. Madison Taylor, 10:21.32

High Jump (finals) – 1. Audrey Garrett, 1.75m (5-08.75); 3. Hannah Lybbert, 1.65m (5-05.00)

Shot Put (finals) – 6. Dolly Gabri, 13.66m (44-09.75)

Triple Jump (finals) – 1. Bailey Maseda, 11.34m (37.02.50)

Weight Throw (finals) – 8. Michala Zilkey, 17.05m (55-11.25); 10. Darcy Allen, 15.91m (52-02.50); 13. Halli Whitby-Durocher, 14.63m (48-00.00)

USU MEN RESULTS:

60m Hurdles (prelims) – 2. Jacob Davis, 8.45q; 5. Tyler Lloyd, 8.52q

60m Hurdles (finals) – 3. Jacob Davis, 8.35; 4. Tyler Lloyd, 8.43

60m (finals) – 4. Skyler Andam, 7.05

800m (finals) – 2. Heston Anderson, 1:55.94; 4. Josh Wintch, 1:57.79

Mile (finals) – 5. Devin Pancake, 4:20.04; 6. Adam Hendrickson, 4:21.67; 9. Camren Todd, 4:25.31

3,000m (finals) – 1. Stokton Smith, 8:27.02; 3. Caleb Garnica, 8:35.19; 6. Jakob Tew, 8:40.26; 8. Sam Clausnitzer, 8:43.53

High Jump (finals) – 2. Hunter Simonsen, 2.00m (6-06.75); 5. Chandler Obray, 1.95m (6-04.75)

Long Jump (finals) – 2. Skyler Andam, 7.18m (23-06.75)

Shot Put (finals) – 4. Josh Barclay, 18.21m (59-09.00); 8. Kyle Morris, 17.71m (58-01.25); 14. Christian Sonnenberg, 14.27m (46-10.00)

Weight Throw (finals) – 7. Kyle Morris, 16.70m (54-09.50); 8. Oran Wasserman, 16.65m (54-07.50); 9. Christian Sonnenberg, 15.81m (51-10.50)

BYU INDOOR INVITATIONAL

JANUARY 9-11, 2020

USU WOMEN RESULTS:

60m Hurdles (prelims) – 2. Nakyla Jude, 9.17q; 5. Alexis Koetitz, 9.34q; — Kayla Butterfield, DNS.

60m Hurdles (finals) – 4. Nakyla Jude, 9.24; 6. Alexis Koetitz, 9.40.

60m (prelims) – 8. Roxann Patterson, 7.95q; 11. Kennedy Clement, 8.00.

60m (finals) – 5. Roxann Patterson, 7.88.

Mile (finals) – 8. Ali Bybee, 5:14.58; 10. Abby Jensen, 5:21.42; 14. Taylor Smart, 5:27.09; — Katie Struthers-Haviland, DNF; — LeAnn Larkin, DNF.

300m (finals) – 10. Melanie Muncy, 42.69; 15. Nakyla Jude, 43.07; 16. Kennedy Clement, 43.28; 19. Alexis Koetitz, 43.98; 25. Alyssa Spillett, 46.00; — Roxann Patterson, DNS; — Kayla Butterfield, DNS.

500m (finals) – 2. Elli Eastmond, 1:16.83; 4. Karen Christensen, 1:18.22; 9. Kailey Welch, 1:21.16.

3,000m (finals) – 7. Abigail Gray, 10:33.95; 10. KaryLee Taylor, 10:44.81; 11. Clarissa Mantz, 10:45.42; 12. Hannah Dutson, 10:46.15; 18. Rae Bedke-Hillis, 11:29.25.

4x400m Relay (finals) – 4. USU A (Elli Eastmond, Karen Christensen, Kailey Welch, Heather Baker), 4:09.60.

Long Jump (finals) – 4. Erin McQuillen, 4.86m (15-11.25).

Triple Jump (finals) – 2. Bailey Maseda, 11.15m (36-07).

Pole Vault (finals) – T5. Anna Parkinson, 3.35 (11-00); T8. Mariah Jenkins, 3.35m (11-00); — Stephanie Wright, NM.

High Jump (finals) – 2. Audrey Garrett, 1.76m (5-09.25); 3. Hannah Lybbert, 1.61m (5-03.50).

Shot Put (finals) – 3. Dolly Gabri, 13.69m (44-11.00).

Weight Throw (finals) – 2. Michala Zilkey, 16.69m (54-09.00); 5. Darcy Allen, 15.30m (50-02.25); 9. Halli Whitby-Durocher, 14.90m (48-10.50); 16. Dolly Gabri, 11.11m (36-05.50).

Discus (finals) – 2. Michala Zilkey, 42.80m (140-05); 3. Dolly Gabri, 40.82m (133-11.00); — Darcy Allen, FOUL; — Halli Whitby-Durocher, FOUL.

USU MEN RESULTS:

60m Hurdles (prelims) – 5. Jacob Davis, 8.33q; 7. Tyler Lloyd, 8.52q.

60m Hurdles (finals) – 7. Jacob Davis, 8.45; 8. Tyler Lloyd, 8.49.

60m (prelims) – 9. Garen Earley, 7.01; 11. Austin Lane, 7.05; 14. Mikhail Kidd, 7.08; 17. Chad Artist, 7.17; — Nathan Kaufusi, DNS.

Mile (finals) – 1. Heston Anderson, 4:22.68; 3. Josh Wintch, 4:24.24.

300m (finals) – 6. Skylar Andam, 34.88; 7. Spencer Eldridge, 35.00; 14. Mikhail Kidd, 35.32; 22. Chad Artist, 36.07; 23. Zack Bell, 36.09; 24. Austin Lane, 36.10; 25. Porter Ellis, 36.19; 26. Garen Earley, 36.37; 27. Tyler Lloyd, 36.45; 29. Jacob Davis, 36.55; 30. Carter Lamb, 36.90; — Nathan Kaufusi, DNS.

3,000m (finals) – 11. Bridger Altice, 8:47.23; 19. Justin Hodges, 8:57.20; 20. Roberto Porras, 9:02.42; 26. Thomas Heaps, 9:28.30.

Shot Put (finals) – 1. Josh Barclay, 18.51m (60-08.75); 2. Kyle Morris, 17.50m (57-05.00); 5. Dan Flemming, 14.11m (46-03.50); — Christian Sonnenberg, FOUL.

Weight Throw (finals) – 1. Kyle Morris, 16.14m (52-11.50); 2. Oran Wasserman, 15.65m (51-04.25); 5. Christian Sonnenberg, 15.10m (49-06.50).

Discus (finals) – 1. Christian Sonnenberg, 48.36m (158-08); 4. Dan Flemming, 42.06m (138-00); 5. Josh Barclay, 41.66m (136-08.25).