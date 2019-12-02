Utah State parts ways with Grayson DuBose

On Monday, Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced that the school will be parting with its women’s volleyball head coach Grayson DuBose. Utah State decided not to renew DuBose’s contract after it expired this year.

“These decisions are never easy, and we thank Coach DuBose for his commitment to Aggie volleyball over the past 14 season,” Hartwell said, “however, at this time, we feel that a new direction in leadership needs to be taken to provide our volleyball student-athletes the best experience they can have during their time at Utah State.”

In his 14 seasons with the program, DuBose had an overall record of 189-233 and a conference record of 99-132. After admission into the Mountain West, the Aggies’ conference record currently sits at 45-83. In his career with the school, DuBose won the Western Athletic Conference coach of the year twice, winning the award in 2007 and 2012, and led the Aggies to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2010.

DuBose was also known to value academics; on his teams, players earned academic all-conference honors 115 times. In the last eight years, the team has earned the AVCA Team Academic Award six times.

While DuBose teams have been known to have moderately successful seasons, this year’s Aggies were unable to garner much success, winning only two of 30 games, the worst record in the DuBose era.

Utah State has yet to name a replacement but will begin a national search to find his successor in the days to come.