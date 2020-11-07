What music hypes USU players up?

Football- Christopher Bartolic (Punter)

Song of Choice- War Pig by Black Sabbath

“Right before I go on the field, I listen to a song called War Pig by Black Sabbath. I usually try to time it out right before I go out, that’s like the last slide I listened to. But, you know, I usually like to get more of that like hard rock song, you know, type of style going, that’s what I like.”

Football- Connor Coles (PK)

Song of Choice: Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

“Being a kicker I don’t like to get super, like, jacked-up before the game, so my favorite song before the, like the one I like to listen to right before I go out is Dreams by Fleetwood Mac. I know everybody’s listening to it now, ever since that Tik Tok came out and everybody was listening to that song, but that’s been my go to for a couple of years now, just gets to be a nice headspace.”

Basketball- Taylor Franson (Forward)

Song of Choice: Wild Child by Enya

“I feel like my taste in music is not so athlete normal. I usually listen to Wild Child by Enya or something like that. It helps center me and get me focused.”

Track- Autumn Kidd

Song of Choice: Good as Hell by Lizzo

“I’d have to say Good as Hell by Lizzo gets me feeling myself and hyped.”

Basketball- Steven Ashworth (Guard)

Song of Choice: BUTTERFLY EFFECT by Travis Scott

“I’ve always been a big Travis Scott fan, and I feel like before a game it’s an easy song to sing along to with a nice beat that gets me going.”

Darcy Ritchie is a second-year journalism student at Utah State from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Outside of writing for the Statesman, she loves to DJ for Aggie Radio, eat french bread in the Walmart parking lot, and tweet.

—darcy.ritchie@usu.edu

@darcyrrose