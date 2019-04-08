Baseball sweeps weekend series against Montana State

The Utah State baseball team played its first of two home series this weekend as they hosted Montana State at Richard V. Hansen Ballpark in Smithfield.

Saturday kicked off the series with a double-header scheduled for the evening, but the first game had to be called off at the end of the fifth inning due to rain. Despite the rain and the re-scheduling of games, the team was happy to be able to play at home.

“We didn’t have to travel so we got to sleep in a little bit and everybody felt rested, and it’s nice to be around a home crowd.” said USU senior pitcher Mitch Coughlin.

Despite only playing five innings on the first day, the Aggies won 12-2 against Montana State. In the second inning alone, the Aggies scored eight of their 12 runs. Senior shortstop and pitcher Michael Kress scored the first run of the game for the team and crossed home plate with the bases loaded to begin the scoring frenzy. After scoring multiple runs, junior outfielder Cameron Beyer struck out looking to close out the second inning and leaving the score 8-2.

The third inning brought two more runs in from senior second baseman and shortstop Easton Walker and fellow senior David Clayton.

Bottom of the fifth inning capped off the last two runs scored by USU before the hail and rain got the best of the field and its conditions. Senior catcher and pitcher Drake Baumert advanced to first after getting hit at the plate, and then was allowed to second after an error on Montana State’s part. Senior outfielder and pitcher Alex Munns reached first on a pop fly and then advanced to second on an error out in left field, which sent Baumert to third. Kress then singled on a ground ball to right field and both Baumert and Munns scored to bring the Aggies to their final 12-2 score.

During the rain delay which then turned into a rain out, the team remained relaxed and cheerful, and made the most of the delay by playing around with the Montana State team.

According to Coughlin, team unity has proven to be the key element to the team and in staying relaxed in games.

“Half of the team are seniors and the other half are freshman, so sometimes there’s a gap in age and sometimes it’s difficult for people to get along,” Coughlin said. “This team has come together really well compared to other teams I’ve seen, and it makes it fun cause everyone is engaged in games and everyone is picking each other up.”

The first game on Sunday morning ended in the Aggies favor as well. USU took the lead late in the game, when junior infielder Braxton Jensen doubled on a line drive to bring both Kress and Munns across home and up the score and take the lead at 4-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Munns scored once again and so did Kress on a wild pitch as the Aggies took a 6-3 victory.

USU completed the sweep of Montana State Sunday afternoon, as they earned a 12-1 victory in the final game of the weekend. Offensively, Baumert, Clayton and Munns served as the firepower for the team once again by driving in runs. Utah State also went through four pitchers in the game, beginning with freshman Max DeCorso surrendering zero runs on two hits over four innings, striking out two, and walking one. With the blowout lead, sophomores Jack DeSpain, Kesler Nelson, and Riley Sears all came to put work in as well.

“Our pitching is way way better than last year. Our pitching staff is so deep, and we have really good pitchers.” Coughlin said. “We have 16 pitchers on the team, so we have the ability to take multiple pitchers in one game and put confidence in them to get the job done.”

The Aggies now head on the road this weekend for a series against Idaho State on Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m., with a double header on Saturday, April 13, at 12 and 2:30 p.m.