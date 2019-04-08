Three USU gymnasts headed to NCAA regionals

Three Utah State gymnasts qualified to participate in the NCAA regional meet hosted by Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. this past weekend.

Senior Madison Ward-Sessions, junior MaKayla Bullitt, and sophomore Autumn DeHarde were chosen to represent their school and their team in the competition to close out the 2019 season.

Ward-Sessions placed fifth in the all-around with an overall score of 38.435. She tied for 21st on the vault with a 9.675, 28th on the beam with a 9.100, and 19th on the bars with a 9.725. We watched all season as Ward-Sessions excelled in the floor routine, and regionals proved to be no exception for her. After a show-stopping 9.925, the senior placed second overall in the event. Last season, Ward-Sessions earned that same score on the floor at regionals in Minneapolis. Ward-Sessions still sits at first all-time in school history for an NCAA Regional Championship meet on the floor.

Bullitt competed in the bars as her only event, and took 24th with a final score of 9.650.

Two Aggies ended in the top ten in the floor portion of the night as DeHarde tied for seventh on the floor with a 9.875 score. DeHarde also went on to tie for 12th on the beam with a 9.850.

The season came to an end for USU as No.3 Florida and No.15 Oregon State will press forward to compete at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 19-20.