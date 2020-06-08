USU graduates recognized on the quad

On May 28, Utah State University officially canceled 2020’s graduation ceremony. The commencement had been previously postponed until August.

While many of this spring’s graduates understood and accepted the decision as a safe response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still a devastating end to the college careers of over 7,000 USU graduates.

Nathon Taylor, from the class of 2020, knew nothing could replace commencement, but he still wanted to do something for his fellow graduates.

On May 9, Taylor placed a call out on social media asking for fellow “involvement Aggies” to help with a “crazy idea to honor USU grads.” Over the next few weeks, Taylor worked on proposals and gathered volunteers. He organized an event to write the names of each individual graduating from Utah State, organized by college, in sidewalk chalk on the beloved quad.

“I wanted to create an event that could bring a small group of individuals together to recognize the hard work of the class of 2020,” Taylor said. “With commencement being officially canceled this week, I think it means even more.”

Taylor is a first-generation student and explained he was particularly saddened to have the end of his final semester and commencement canceled. This is what motivated him to organize the event.

Taylor explained he had to work with USU and the Bear River Health Department during planning to ensure he and the team of volunteers were all following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“Dr. James Morales was so wonderful to work with in getting this event approved, as was the executive committee,” Taylor said. “Just like myself, I know that they wanted to recognize our seniors.”

Nathon Taylor

In addition to designing an event compatible with social distancing, Taylor outlined plans to disinfect chalk between use, provide hand sanitizer and for everyone to wear a face mask.

Taylor said the event wouldn’t have happened without the help of volunteers. Over a dozen “involvement Aggies” answered Taylor’s call, many of them class of 2020 graduates.

Hannah Rock, Amanda Bevington, Sofia Rodriguez, Whit Milligan, Tarren Jessop, Riley Crezee, Tyler Thomas, Konner Simmons, Jenna Stoker, Clarissa Brothwell and Matthew Thompson collectively volunteered over 30 hours to make the tribute possible.

“We had music playing in the middle to keep us motivated, and we all shared smiles and warm thoughts,” Taylor said. “I am so thankful for their hard work and for helping bring this crazy idea to life.”

There is still hope commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 will be rescheduled again, but in times of uncertainty, tributes like Taylor’s are a reminder to graduates of their Aggie family and their outstanding accomplishment of earning a college degree, with or without the ceremony.

“I just wanted to provide a small light of hope for all of the graduating class at USU,” Taylor concluded. “I recognize this isn’t going to take away their sadness, but I hope it puts a smile on their face.”

*Photos by Nathon Taylor

Maggie Mattinson is from Eagle Mountain, Utah, and is studying philosophy. She is going into her junior year at USU and also works for Aggie Radio as a writer, editor, and DJ. She loves to be outdoors and spends her free time hiking and rock climbing or watching The Good Place.

—mlmattinson@gmail.com

@maggiemattinson