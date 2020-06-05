Review: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

On May 19, the highly controversial “The Hunger Games” prequel novel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” was released. Suzanne Collins invited the world back to the dystopian nation of Panem, though it’s not like we’ve ever seen it before. Released 12 years after the original, this novel presents a fresh perspective on the Capitol, the Hunger Games and a few beloved (as well as despised) characters.

The rebellion of the “Dark Days” has ended and left the Capitol and Districts alike struggling. As part of the Treaty of Treason, the Districts are to pay for their hand in the war by annually giving up one female and male tribute to compete to the death in the televised Hunger Games. Ten years have passed with little progress, leaving head gamekeeper, Dr. Gaul, to find new ways to broaden the scope, breadth and publicity of the games. This year is an experiment in which each tribute is assigned to a senior student from the Capitol’s elite Academy as a mentor. Beyond this, Capitol citizens will have the opportunities to bet on the victor and sponsor tributes while in the arena.

For 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, this is the chance he’s been waiting for. The war has left him as a penniless orphan with only his charms, appearances and family name to carry him through the Academy. Being chosen as a Hunger Games mentor is the chance to earn much needed social recognition that will allow him to excel in society and secure a profiting political career. The odds seem to be in his favor until he is assigned to the female tribute from District 12 — the district and tribute least cared about. Coriolanus will have to rely not only on his charms but his wits, skills and potential talent of deceit to ensure his tribute is the tenth annual Hunger Games’ victor.

From the synopsis alone, Suzanne Collins sets herself into a difficult corner. In the original trilogy, set 64 years before “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” Coriolanus Snow is the experienced president of Panem and the series’ chilling antagonist. Through his intelligent military strategies and presence, which instantly incites fear, he proves to be one of dystopia’s most compelling villains. He is a masterful opponent for Katniss Everdeen and their exchanges are some of the coldest, most well-written passages in the series.

Because of this, audiences go into the prequel with a clear, preconceived notion of Snow. A notion that is quickly shattered.

In the opening passage alone, the differences in the young character are blaring. It is easy to slip into one of two mindsets while reading: forgetting he is the young man who will grow to be a ruthless dictator or being so caught up in the differences that you aren’t fully engaged in the story. The plot, though engaging, can be overshadowed by the audience’s expectations for the lead character.

When all is said and done, however, Collins accomplishes what she set out to do: explain the backstory of the lead antagonist from “The Hunger Games” and expand the world of Panem. How this is done, however, is occasionally shaky and inconsistent. The novel starts out strong, loses steam two-thirds of the way through, then manages to recover at the very final moment.

The novel is written similarly to the originals. Though in third person rather than first, it uses similarly fast pacing and a casual, engaging voice. There is plenty of sudden and often unexpected violence throughout, as is to be expected from the subject material, though rarely graphic.

A new cast of unique characters brings depth and varying perspectives providing a wide scope through which to understand the plot.

Personally, I found “The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes” to be an interesting addition to “The Hunger Games” series. Its change in perspective allowed for an expansion of the world and deepened my understanding of the social demographics that are in play by the time Katniss Everdeen comes along to resist them. I enjoyed how this story focussed more openly on themes of philosophy, psychology, humanity and social contract. While still revolving around the same central idea of the games, it was able to bring new, nonrepetitive dimensions. There were also a number of references and nods to the originals I greatly appreciated.

From start to finish, however, I also felt it walked a fine line between magnificent and pointless. There were many original, striking ideas and twists I didn’t see coming, but the execution of these ideas sometimes fell short. As an avid reader and lover of the series, I felt it left things to be desired. I went in hoping to see the birth of one of my favorite villains, and though this was clearly shown, I felt the defining moment came too late and in such a way that didn’t feel organic. I believe Collins had all the right elements but missed the mark on pulling it together as satisfying as it could have been. I wonder whether if the protagonist was not a character with such a primary stack in the original trilogy, the pressure would be taken away to allow for more relaxed, organic storytelling.

As soon as the novel’s title was announced, I found it intriguing, mysterious, and even beautiful. These impressions only grew while reading and I now love it even more. It is a masterful title that pays homage to one of the most important characters as well as a few of the most pivotal scenes.

I believe if you loved “The Hunger Games” books and movies, you’ll enjoy “The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes.” To those who are new to the Panem world, I would encourage you to read the original series before diving into the prequel. Even though “Ballads” is set before, I believe the originals are written in such a way that eases the reader into the world, whereas the prequel is written with the world already established.

And for everyone who doesn’t enjoy reading or isn’t up to the 517 pages, the rights to a film adaptation have already been required. Last month, it was announced that a movie “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is in the works to be directed by Francis Lawrence (director of the last three “The Hunger Games” films) and written by Micheal Ardnt (“Catching Fire”). Of course, this won’t be for a few more years at least. There is currently no cast and the script is still under development. Beyond this, the current pandemic prevents progress on any film, so we probably won’t see a film adaptation until at least 2022.

I personally have high hopes for a film because of the team set to direct and write it. I believe “The Hunger Games” films are one of the best— if not the best— series adaptation of a book because of how true they remained to the books. I have full confidence that this team will be able to do the novel justice while hopefully smoothing over some of the plot’s wrinkles.

Until then, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is available wherever books are sold.

… and may the odds be ever in your favor!

